Area tournament schedule features trio of local boys teams playing host

TALLADEGA -- The journey through the postseason begins this week for local prep basketball teams.
The Daily Home’s coverage area has three boys teams that will host their respective area tournaments, which will be played Feb. 3-8.
The top two teams from each area will advance to the sub-regional round, which will be Feb.10-11.
Here is a breakdown of upcoming area tournament brackets.
Class 1A
Winterboro will host the Area 9 Tournament. The Bulldogs finished the regular season tied for first place with Ragland and won a coin toss to determine who will host the tournament.
Victory Christian and the Alabama School for the Deaf will open the tournament Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Winterboro will play the winner of ASD/Victory Christian Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs swept the season series against both teams.
Ragland will play Talladega County Central in the other semifinal matchup Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Purple Devils defeated the Fighting Tigers twice in the regular season.
The semifinal winners will square off in the area title game Saturday at 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Fayetteville will travel to take on top-seeded Central Coosa in the semifinals Tuesday in the Area 8 Tournament at 4:30 p.m. The Wolves lost both games to the Cougars in the regular season, 68-23 and 79-44.
The winner of that game will play the Reeltown/Thorsby winner in the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 3A
B.B. Comer will travel to Dadeville to compete in the Area 7 Tournament.
The Tigers will take on Randolph County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Comer split the season series with Randolph County. The Tigers lost the first matchup 37-28 in December but got revenge Jan.14 with a 43-32 victory.
The winner will play the winner of Dadeville/Beulah on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 1-ranked Talladega will host the Area 9 Tournament. The defending 4A champion finished regular-season area play 7-0.
Talladega will take on Cleburne County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Anniston will meet Lincoln on Tuesday at 5:30. The Bulldogs went 2-0 against the Golden Bears in the regular season.
The championship game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Also in 4A, Childersburg will travel to Montevallo for the Area 8 Tournament. The Tigers will take on Oak Grove in the semifinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Childersburg won the first two meetings 59-50 and 77-43.
Montevallo will take on the winner of Leeds and Indian Springs in the semifinals.
The championship game is Friday at 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Sylacauga will host the Area 7 Tournament.
Munford and Central Clay County will open the tournament Monday at 7 p.m. Sylacauga will take on the winner in the championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Pell City will travel to Pinson Valley for the Area 12 Tournament on Tuesday. The Panthers will take on Clay-Chalkville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Pell City lost both meetings with the Cougars this season.
The winner will take on Pinson Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m.