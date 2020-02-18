4 area teams will compete for regional basketball titles Wednesday

Four Talladega County high school basketball teams will compete for regional championships Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the Final Four.
Three of Wednesday’s games will be in the Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. The fourth will be in the Northeast Regional Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
The first game will feature Sylacauga’s girls against Charles Henderson for the championship of the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament on Wednesday morning at 9. The Lady Aggies (10-16) used a strong defensive performance to defeat Valley 41-34 on Saturday afternoon.
Charles Henderson defeated No.1-ranked Ramsay 49-40 in the other regional semifinal Saturday morning. The Lady Trojans are 21-0 on the season.
Sylacauga head coach Derrick Crawford said his team will not be intimidated when it takes the court this morning.
“We fear no one,” Crawford said. “We are going to play hard for 32 minutes ... We don’t get caught up with the names on the jersey. When you care about the name on the jersey, that’s when you set yourself up for failure.”
Following that game, Sylacauga will face Ramsay for the boys 5A Southeast Regional championship at 10:45 a.m. The Aggies defeated Tallassee 54-52 in a regional semifinal Saturday.
Ramsay (24-8) defeated Greenville 87-70 on Saturday morning in the other regional semifinal.
Wednesday’s game will mark the second time in as many years the teams will play with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Ramsay overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to defeat Sylacauga 59-58 last season.
If the Aggies win, they will advance to the Final Four for the third time in four years.
Childersburg’s girls will be looking to clinch a Final Four berth for the second season in a row. The Lady Tigers will take on Handley in the 4A Southeast Regional final at 4 p.m.
Handley (24-7) earned a 47-41 win over Trinity Presbyterian (22-4) on Monday. Childersburg advanced with a 61-40 win over Headland.
Childersburg will need another big performance from Eunique McKinney and Ke’Asia McKinney.
Eunique McKinney filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, 15 rebounds, seven steals, six assists and a pair of blocked shots in the semifinal win. Ke’Asia McKinney scored 26 points while pulling down 12 rebounds and three steals.
Talladega’s boys will take on Anniston on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in the 4A Northeast Regional championship game.
The Tigers defeated Oneonta 60-47 on Monday. Anniston defeated Good Hope 66-58 in the other regional semifinal.
This is the second season in a row the teams will play with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Talladega defeated Anniston 55-53 in the region title game last winter.
This season, the Tigers are 2-1 against the Bulldogs. Anniston won the last meeting 62-49 in the 4A, Area 9 Tournament championship game.
Poor shooting hurt the Tigers in the loss as they started the game 2-for-18 from the field.
Talladega also struggled defensively. Anniston’s Antonio Kite scored 39 points.
If Talladega wins Wednesday, it will clinch its fourth straight trip to the Final Four.