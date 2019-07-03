Stocking up for July Fourth

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- Tamria Shears stocks up on great fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July from Cade Somers and his sons, Evan and Lucas Somers, at the TNT Fireworks stand in Talladega on Wednesday, July 3. The stand is in the Walmart parking lot and will be open until midnight on the Fourth.

