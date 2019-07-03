TALLADEGA -- Tamria Shears stocks up on great fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July from Cade Somers and his sons, Evan and Lucas Somers, at the TNT Fireworks stand in Talladega on Wednesday, July 3. The stand is in the Walmart parking lot and will be open until midnight on the Fourth.
STOCKING UP
Area residents prepare to celebrate July Fourth holiday with trip to fireworks stand
Tucker Webb
Daily Home Photographer
