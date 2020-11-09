ARC of South Talladega County art sale underway, with changes (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The ARC of South Talladega County’s annual art sale will be going forward this year, but with some changes over the way things have been done in the past.
For one thing, this year’s auction will mark a major transition for the organization because Director Beverley White will be retiring after 35 years, and her successor, Leah Allen, will be stepping into her place.
“This will be kind of a farewell for her,” Allen said. “She will be missed.”
There will be a lot of other changes this year as well, stemming, like so many other things, from the COVID-19 pandemic. For one thing, this year’s art sale will take place entirely online. It began Monday and runs through Black Friday.
The items for sale will also be a little different.
“The (ARC) participants normally create the artworks we sell, but they haven’t had as much opportunity to do that this year because of the pandemic,” Allen said. “So, we got donations of professional pieces from the Birmingham area this year. We chose about 50 pieces by more than 20 different artists, with everything from foyer tables to necklace and earring sets to bowls, wooden and pottery items, framed and unframed pictures, everything.”
Buyers can pick up their items at the ARC during the first week of December.
“Hopefully, next year we can go back to normal,” Allen said.
All proceeds go to benefit the ARC of South Talladega County.
To see the items that will be coming up for sale, please visit www.yourarc.org.