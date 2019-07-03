For more than 20 years, the ARC of North Talladega County has continued to sponsor a summer camp for area students with special needs.
“This year has been wonderful,” ARC Director Janie Curtis said. “We have a really good group of kids, and even some who have come for the first time. Everyone is really enjoying it.”
The four-week camp concluding on Wednesday, July 10, is being held on the campus of the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega.
Campers included a variety of special needs students (ages 7-21) enrolled in Talladega County and City schools, as well as the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
Curtis added that the camp focuses on “inclusion instead of exclusion.”
“It’s so important that the kids feel included,” she said. “My number one goal is to make sure every child is happy and leaves each day with a smile on their face.”
Curtis said during the course of the camp, the students form friendships and are able to help each other with their challenges.
“There has been a lot of team-building,” she said.
The camp is made possible by funds raised from the ARC’s “Sunshine Saturday” community event held each spring.
“The campers didn’t have to pay for anything,” Curtis said. “We cover everything except for transportation.”
This year, the camp is averaging close to 20 students each day.
“Our camp director this year is Bethany Daniels, a teacher at Drew Middle School she said. “We have eight teachers on staff from Helen Keller School, ASB and Lincoln. They have been so great with the kids.”
Camp activities include arts and crafts, swimming and a variety of recreational and therapeutic exercises.
“There aren’t many camps for children with disabilities,” Curtis said. “There isn’t something affordable or close by to provide special needs students with a summer routine. It’s also good for the parents to be able to relax or go to work and not have to worry about their kids.”
Curtis emphasized the importance of the continued support for Sunshine Saturday.
“I just want to again thank the community and our sponsors. Their support really means so much,” she said. “Funds raised from our Sunshine Saturday sponsors and the Casual Friday t-shirt sales go directly into putting this camp together. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Sunshine Saturday 2019 sponsors included: First Bank of Alabama, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, Stampede Steakhouse, dentist Zack Dollar, CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park, Alfa Insurance, Therapy South, Miller’s BBQ, Griffins Jewelers, Ace Hardware, Alabama Eye Clinic, AltaPointe Health Systems, Custom Pizza, Legacy Roof Contractors, MainStreet Family Urgent Care and Honda Manufacturing of Alabama.
A portion of the funds raised from Sunshine Saturday also benefit several additional ARC projects, including providing school supplies to area schools, support to the Burton Development Center and more.
“We truly are blessed to be able to provide a camp like this for students with disabilities,” Curtis said. “It has been a wonderful thing not only for them, but for their families. We look forward to holding the camp each summer, and continuing to support those with special needs in our community.”