ARC of North Talladega County hands out annual awards

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The ARC of North Talladega County held its annual awards dinner Sept. 24 at the Brenda J. Burt Building, recognizing members of the community and organizations that have helped out through the past year.
This year’s Intellectual Disabilities Friendship Award went to the Lions Club of Talladega (Neal Rodgers accepting), the Personal Achievement Award to Hannah Chandler (Ashleigh Davis accepting), the Distinguished Volunteer Service awards to Mable Preston and Betty Black, ARC Member of the Year to Dr. Ed Hall, Teacher of the Year to Drew Middle School special education teacher Bethany Daniel, Volunteer of the Year to Nathan Payne and Burton Center Employee of the Year to Christy Walker.
“Congratulations to all of you,” Executive Director Janie Curtis said in the press release announcing the awards.