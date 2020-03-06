ARC of North Talladega Co.’s ‘Go Casual Friday,’ ‘Sunshine Saturday’ slated for April 10,11

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The ARC of North Talladega County has announced plans for its annual “Go Casual Friday” and “Sunshine Saturday” fundraisers, scheduled for April 10-11.
On Go Casual Friday, employers are requested to allow their employees to purchase a “Go Casual” T-shirt and wear it to work Friday, April 10 -- leading up to the festivities on Sunshine Saturday.
Orders are still being accepted, and each shirt is $12. The back of the shirts are adorned with the area sponsors that help make Sunshine Saturday possible.
“This year, we have two new sponsors,” ARC Director Janie Gable Curtis said. “We are excited to help this event continue to grow.”
Funds raised from shirt sales will benefit the Burton Development Center in Talladega. The Burton Development Center provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental issues.
Sunshine Saturday 2020 will take place Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Talladega Family Life Center on Battle Street -- across from Piggly Wiggly.
Curtis described Sunshine Saturday as “a wholesome, family fun day -- with something for everyone. We rely on area volunteers and are so thankful for their continued support.
“There is always a need for volunteers. We appreciate everyone who has dedicated their time in the past and to those who have agreed to do so again this year.”
Throughout the day, there will be games, rides, an entertainment stage and food.
“We will have our rock wall, the Fairytale project, a petting zoo and much more,” Curtis said. “We are hoping for good weather and a strong turnout this year.”
Funds raised from Sunshine Saturday benefit several ARC projects -- including providing school supplies to area schools, sponsoring an annual summer camp for children with special needs and much more.
To order a Go Casual shirt or to find out more about volunteering for Sunshine Saturday, call Curtis at 256-589-6784.
