TALLADEGA -- People filled the Historic Courthouse Square in Talladega on Saturday evening to enjoy food, fun and some good old rock ‘n’ roll.
“A lot of people were worried about the weather,” said Martha Boydston, of Talladega, who along with her brother, Donnie Miller, set up shop to feed hungry guests at the 2019 April in Talladega Pilgrimage Family Block Party.
The event capped off the two-day April in Talladega Pilgrimage, which attracts people far and wide.
Scattered showers were reported Saturday morning, but by the afternoon, the day had turned sunny.
“Now that people see that it’s cleared up, they will be out here,” Boydston said.
There was a large group of children that surrounded Donnie Harris, of Talladega, as he and his wife made their way to Court Street, where all the children’s rides were in high gear.
Three of the nine children were Harris’. The rest of the children were friends.
“This gives me an opportunity to get the kids out of the house and spend some time with them,” Harris said.
Vendors lined both sides of North Street, offering a variety of items that included arts and crafts, clothing, specialty food items and more.
“They have a lot of good vendors out here today,” Boydston said.
The Block Party kicked off at 5 p.m. and ended at 9.
“We just hope the storm will hold off,” said Seneca Muerner, who said the wind made setting up difficult.
“Hopefully, the wind will die down,” Muerner said.
It didn’t take Travis and Susan Ray much time to make the rounds.
“We haven’t been here long,” Susan said.
However, she was already carrying a small bag in her hand. “We don’t waste time,” she said.
The bag contained homemade jelly for her husband. “We’re just looking around to see what’s here,” she said.
Travis explained the couple was meeting with friends from their church. Both said they expected to stay a couple of hours to visit, shop, eat and enjoy the music.
The band New Delusion, a rock and soul band from Gadsden, provided the music that continued into the night.
The block party was free to attend and provided entertainment for all ages.