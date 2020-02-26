April in Talladega 2020 kickoff set for Thursday at First Bank of Alabama

TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will host the official kickoff for April in Talladega 2020 on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. at First Bank of Alabama on North Street.
This year’s pilgrimage will be April 17-18. The homes on the tour will be announced at the Chamber After Hours event at the bank Thursday.
The kickoff is sponsored by the Chamber, First Bank and the Talladega Pilgrimage Council. For more information, please visit aprilintalladega.org or April in Talladega’s Facebook page.