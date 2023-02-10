 Skip to main content
‘April in Talladega’ draws closer: Homes tour, other events will be April 14-15

April in Talladega 2022 bc.jpg (copy)

This home was featured on the homes tour for the 2022 April in Talladega festivities. The original part of the home 728 Maple Drive was built in 1950 by Joe Wallis, publisher of the Daily Home. 

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

April in Talladega will be here sooner than you might think.

In fact, the official kickoff for this year’s event was Thursday night in the lobby of First Bank of Alabama. This year’s tour of homes will include all of the favorite traditions from years past, but will add to them as well.