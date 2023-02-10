‘April in Talladega’ draws closer: Homes tour, other events will be April 14-15

April in Talladega will be here sooner than you might think.
In fact, the official kickoff for this year’s event was Thursday night in the lobby of First Bank of Alabama. This year’s tour of homes will include all of the favorite traditions from years past, but will add to them as well.
Tour days are Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, and will include the Johnson-Stone House on South Street, the Smith residence on South Street, the Harley McCrickard and Nancy Carpenter residences in the East Street Apartments, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind guest house on Oak Street, the Silver Run Chapel Caravan Sunday School Class and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on North Street.
St. Peter’s will also host an organ concert featuring Josh Bullock Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Tours of Oak Hill Cemetery will be Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. The annual wine and cheese party will be Friday evening at Heritage Hall Museum on South Street, Heritage Hall will also be hosting an Art On The Lawn event featuring vendors as well as artists, as well as as Nanda’s Treasures: The Art of the Sari inside.
The Hall of Heroes on the Square and Cars of Many Colors on Spring Street will also be open throughout the weekend, and there will be free movies at the historic Ritz Theater.
And of course, Saturday ends with the block party on the square, which features live music from Kudzu, vendors, food trucks and a kids zone featuring bouncy houses, rides and games.