April Clark named associate VP for institutional advancement at Talladega College

TALLADEGA -- April R. Clark has been named associate vice president for institutional advancement at Talladega College.
The news was announced recently in a press release.
Her responsibilities at Talladega College include the implementation and execution of giving society programs at the leadership gift and major gift level, and execution of the college’s planned giving program.
Clark previously served as director of development for St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and development coordinator for Artspace.
She designed and implemented long-term and short-term organizational funding programs for St. Augustine’s, successfully planning for the institution’s future growth, maintaining proper staffing levels and developing an efficient volunteer program.
At Artspace, she successfully recorded and tracked event data and constituent information; managed data entry; developed a donor database; managed special event rentals; coordinated special events; oversaw donor and volunteer appreciation/cultivation events; generated and tracked tax receipts and acknowledgement letters; and designed social media collateral to communicate to stakeholders and the general public.
Clark earned a master of tourism administration at The George Washington University and a Bachelors of Arts in mass communications/public relations at Saint Augustine’s University.