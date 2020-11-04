AP: Rogers wins another term in House

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has won another term representing Alabama’s Third Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
The AP called the race shortly after 9 p.m. At the time, 34 out of Alabama’s 67 counties had reported results, but Rogers held 69 percent of the vote, with Democrat Adia McClellan Winfrey bringing in 31 percent.
“Thank you to the great folks of #AL03 for electing me to serve you for two more years,” Rogers said on Twitter shortly after the AP’s call. “What an honor!”
The vote gives Rogers a 10th term in the House. Rogers, a former Calhoun County commissioner, was first elected to the House in 2002. The Third Congressional District, which covers much of eastern Alabama from Cherokee County in the north to Lee County in the south, has for the past two decades remained significantly red, sending Rogers back to Congress with 20-point margins in most elections.
Winfrey, the Democratic challenger, fought an asymmetric battle for the House seat, pushing voter registration in historically low-turnout Democratic areas and rarely mentioning Rogers by name on the campaign trail.
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Winfrey said she wanted to congratulate Rogers. She said she and Democratic organizers were already meeting to discuss their next steps in an effort to bring out more Democratic voters.
“We’re starting that right now,” she said.
Outside Alabama, Rogers is likely best known as one of the early proponents of the U.S. Space Force, a separate military branch devoted to orbital warfare and launched under the Trump administration.
The congressman’s involvement in that effort grew out of his work on the House Armed Services Committee, where he sits as a senior member. He’s also the ranking minority party member on the Committee on Homeland Security.