Death row exoneree Anthony Ray Hinton will speak Sunday at The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega for a special program titled, “How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.”
Sunday’s one- hour public interest event about how Hinton was wrongfully convicted of murder begins at 3 p.m. It is free and open to all ages.
“This will be an uplifting experience that everyone can enjoy,” said George Culver, Ritz executive director. “Mr. Hinton plans to discuss the changes that need to be made to prevent these types of injustices from happening to other innocent people. His first-hand experience of perseverance against all odds is something we can all value.”
Hinton was accused of murdering two fast-food restaurant managers in the Birmingham area in 1985.
According to Hinton’s bio, state testimony claimed the crime’s bullets came from a “dusty revolver found in Hinton’s mother’s closet.”
He was found guilty of two capital murder charges by an all-white jury, and was sentenced to death by electric chair. Hinton would spend the next 30 years in an isolated cell.
According to an article from eji.org, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the lower courts, and a new trial was granted for Hinton.
“The judge finally dismissed the charges after prosecutors said that scientists at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences tested the evidence and confirmed that the crime bullets cannot be matched to the Hinton weapon,” the article reads.
On April 3, 2015, Hinton walked out of the Jefferson County Jail a free man.
The article adds Hinton is one of the “longest serving death row prisoners in Alabama history, and among the longest serving condemned prisoners to be freed.”
He is also the 152nd person to be exonerated from death row since 1983.
After his release, Hinton wrote and published a book detailing his experience on death row.
“The Sun Does Shine,” was named a New York Times bestseller and also selected for Oprah’s book club last year, Hinton’s bio notes.
“This was a community effort to raise funds to bring Mr. Hinton here,” Culver said. “I want to thank everyone who helped put this together. It’s something the Ritz is glad to have on our stage. We hope the entire community will come to listen to an inspiring message.”