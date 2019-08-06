TALLADEGA -- A Steele woman reported that a male who she knew only as Marcus had stolen a phone from her at Hallmark Apartments on Sunday evening.
The incident the victim described in her report to Talladega police is almost identical to one reported by a different victim less than a month ago.
Capt. Patrick Thornton said Monday that the victim, who is 19, was trying to sell her iPhone for $1,000 and had advertised it on social media. The suspect contacted her about buying the phone, and they agreed to meet at Hallmark Apartments between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
She told investigators someone identifying himself as Marcus met her at Hallmark Apartments and took the phone, ostensibly going to see if worked and to test its compatibility with his Wi-Fi.
An hour later, she said, he had not returned. When she tried to call the phone, she found her number was blocked, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
The incident described by this victim is almost exactly the same as one reported July 24, up to and including the location of the arranged sale and the buyer’s first name.
The only differences were that the earlier victim was a male, 18 years old, and he was asking only $650 for his iPhone XR. The meeting in that case also took place later at night, according to reports filed at the time.
Since late June, there have been half a dozen robberies or felony thefts in Talladega stemming from sales arranged over Facebook Marketplace and other social media. It is the fourth such incident to have taken place at Hallmark Apartments.
Deterrence Shaquan Swain, 25, of Talladega, has been charged with robbery in the first degree in connection with the theft of an iPhone XR at West Gate and theft of property in the first degree in connection with a Macbook Pro stolen in front of Geneva’s Store, both in July.
He is also a suspect in at least one of the previous Hallmark incidents, this one involving the theft of an Xbox 1 on July 1. The victim in this case said the buyer/suspect called himself Shaquan, but he never got a last name.
Swain was arrested July 14, however, and has not posted bond, so he was in the Talladega County Metro Jail at the time of the last two Hallmark incidents, Thompson said.
When buying or selling anything to or from someone you don’t know, it is always best to make the transaction in a public place, preferable during daylight hours.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division has an area in front of its offices on South Street monitored for just this purpose.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.