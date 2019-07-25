TALLADEGA -- Yet another sale of an iPhone X arranged over Facebook Marketplace has gone south, according to Talladega police.
Detective Todd Williamon said Thursday the victim, an 18-year-old male, had made contact with a male who he knew only as Marcus on Facebook Marketplace, and that Marcus had agreed to buy an iPhone XR for $650.
They agreed to meet at Hallmark Apartments on Alabama 21 around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Williamon, the person calling himself Marcus asked if he could take the phone to see if it was compatible with his Wi-Fi network. The victim handed the suspect the phone, and the suspect walked away with it and never came back.
This is the fifth theft or robbery in Talladega recently originating with a sale arranged over social media. It is the third such incident at Hallmark Apartments.
Deterrence Shaquan Swain, 25, of Talladega, has been charged with robbery in the first degree stemming from an incident involving the sale of an iPhone XR at West Gate in July and theft of property in the first degree in connection with a Macbook Pro in front of Geneva’s Store last week. He is a suspect in the two previous cases at Hallmark Apartments, although according to jail records, he would still have been behind bars when the most recent theft occurred.
When buying or selling anything to or from someone you don’t know, it is always best to make the transaction in a public place, preferably during daylight hours.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division has an area in front of its offices on South Street monitored for just this purpose.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.