RIVERSIDE -- Riverside Beautification Organization officials said the 11th annual Riverside Poker Run is set for Saturday, June 15.
Teresa Hammond, the advertising chairperson for the event, said registration is slated for 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 14, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at Riverside Landing marina. The actual event is scheduled for 10-2 p.m., Saturday.
“You have to be back to Riverside Landing by 2 p.m., with your cards,” Hammond said.
She said there will be eight stops along Logan Martin Lake where participants can pick up cards for their poker hand. Participants keep their best five cards.
The best poker hand will win $300. There will be another $300 prize for the best hand for participants who buy additional cards for their hand. There will also be a $200 prize for the second-best hand, and a $100 prize for the third-best hand, along with a $50 draw, as well as other drawings for participants.
The entry fee is $15 a hand.
Hammond said the rain date is set for the following Saturday.
She said organizers are expecting a large crowd.
“We had 60 to 70 people the first year,” Hammond said. “It’s gotten bigger every year. Last year, we had more than 300 people. It was really big.”
Participants ride in their own boats to different locations on Logan Martin Lake in the Riverside area.
Hammond said for those who do not have a boat, or just wish to ride, they can ride on the Coosa Queen River Boat for an additional $15 by calling 205-706-2319 to register.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Hammond said.
All proceeds go to the Riverside Beautification Organization, which does community and beautification projects in the city.