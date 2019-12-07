SYLACAUGA -- The B.B. Comer Memorial Library will play host to its annual “Songs of the Season” concert at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, featuring a performance by the Carter Family Band of Ashland.
This year’s concert will feature a variety of traditional Christmas songs, along with a few Southern gospel songs peppered with a touch of bluegrass, a library press release notes.
“We are excited to host the Carter Family Band for the first time,”Library Director Tracey Thomas said. “They are such a talented family of musicians and vocalists that are willing to share their gifts during this special time of the year.”
Thomas added this is the 12th year for the annual holiday event.
The “Songs of the Season” concert is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank and Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Cafe.
The Carters are known for their family harmony as well as the instrumental talents that have been passed to their children.
“It’s always nice to bring in a beautiful program to get us through the cold days of winter and to bridge the gap between the fall lecture series and the winter/spring series, which begins in mid-January,” Thomas said.
Participants will spend some time enjoying food and fellowship before going into the Harry I. Brown Auditorium for the concert, the release adds.
The Comer Library will open the Hightower Room at 10:30 a.m. for refreshments prior to the concert at noon in the Brown Auditorium across the hallway.
For more information about the concert, call 256-249-0961 or email the library at tthomas@bbclibrary.net.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.