TALLADEGA -- The annual back-to-school party in Talladega’s Knoxville Community is not only a celebration of the end of summer, but for many children in the area, it’s also vital to being prepared for the coming academic year.
Community member Eddie Duncan launched the annual back-to-school party at Edythe Sims Park almost two decades ago; it includes not only games, music and food, but also a major giveaway of school supplies for young scholars from kindergarten to college.
Unfortunately, Duncan is suffering from health-related issues and believed he would have to cancel the event for this year.
Fortunately, the event did not stay canceled for long. Several volunteer groups have banded together and are planning on seeing the event go forward until Duncan is well enough to take back over.
Cornelius “Mano” Pickens of BWA (Brothers With Ambition, a savings club based in Knoxville) addressed the Talladega City Council on Monday night.
“Eddie Duncan has already returned the money, but we can’t have the kids starting school this year without supplies,” he said. “This is not the kind of event where you can take a year off.”
So BWA has joined with the Alpha Ridaz Motorcycle Club and Women Inspiring Self Esteem to take over this year’s event. And they are welcoming input from any other organization or individual who wants to help out as well.
So far, Pickens said, the only major change the group has had to make is to move the event up a day, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
Duncan had addressed the council in May, asking for a $600 appropriation for the annual “Tools 4 School” event, to purchase bulk supplies to give away. Councilman Jarvis Elston, who represents the Knoxville Community, suggested, and the rest of the council concurred, that the amount should be raised to $800.
Duncan had already given that money back. Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said there should be no difficulty in the same appropriation being made to one of the successor organizations, but he asked that a written request be filed first with the relevant paperwork.
The council will not meet again before the event, so the council members present Monday night agreed to authorize the donation as long as Elston and City Manager Beth Cheeks had approved it.
Councilman Ricky Simpson concurred with Patterson, saying, “As long as everything meets the criteria, I don’t have a problem with it.”
Mayor Jerry Cooper praised the work Pickens was doing in the community, adding he had known him since he was a child living on Cooper’s mail route. The mayor added he had kept up with Pickens’ career in the military and his eventual return to Talladega as well.
Councilman David Street was not present.
