CHILDERSBURG -- The seventh annual Reason for the Season concert will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at Grace Baptist Church, beginning at 6 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department.
“Each year, several area churches from many different denominations come together for a great night of praise and fellowship,” said Tova Lee, activities director for Childersburg Parks and Rec. “It is something Mayor Ken Wesson started before being elected. We have always had a strong turnout and look forward to doing it again this year.”
Lee added the evening is set to include several styles of Christian and gospel music, performed by area church choirs, praise bands and other ensembles.
“They will each get to perform about five songs,” Lee said. “There is still time to sign up to participate.”
Lee noted the deadline to sign up is Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The event is open to the general public. For admission, a can or boxed food item is requested. Those items will be donated to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions in Sylacauga.
Following the concert, refreshments will be served inside the church’s fellowship hall.
Grace Baptist Church is at 1299 15th Ave. SWin Childersburg.
For more information, contact Lee at 256-404-1509.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.