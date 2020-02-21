Annual Black History Month program to be held at CACC on Tuesday, Feb. 25

CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College’s annual Black History Month Celebration is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Margie Sanford Building at the Childersburg campus.
This year’s program, “We all Bleed the Same,” is sponsored by the CAAC Student Government Association.
Faulkner University professor and CACC graduate Dr. Stanley Tippins is serving as the program’s guest speaker, a CACC flier notes.
The evening will also include musical performances by the CAAC choir and several other area church youth choirs.
Refreshments will be served, and door prizes are set to be awarded.
The event is free and open to the general public.
Central Alabama Community College’s Childersburg campus is at 34091 U.S. Highway 280.
For more information, call Tina Shaw, CACC executive director of human resources, at 256-378-2010, or visit www.cacc.edu/.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.