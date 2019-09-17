SYLACAUGA -- The fifth annual art auction for the Arc of South Talladega County will be Thursday, Sept. 19.
This year’s event is titled “Art for Arc’s Sake.”
The showcase of collaborative works created by community and emerging artists will start at 5:30 p.m. The live auction with auctioneer Keith Dennis will begin at 6. A silent auction will follow the live auction, Arc officials said.
“The auction raises money that directly funds the programming at The Arc of South Talladega County,” said Beverly White, the organization’s executive director. “It’s important to our clients because it allows them to have access to an art class once a week. The classes have been wonderful. It helps cultivate the talents many of them didn’t even know they had.”
White added the event will also include refreshments, featuring a potato bar and dessert.
“We have a variety of pieces, both in our silent and live auctions this year,” White said. “This event is one of our largest fundraisers. We hope the community can come out and show their support.”
As in years past, the event will be at the Sylacauga Board of Education at 43 N. Broadway Ave. downtown.
Tickets are $30 at the door, $20 presale at the Arc of South Talladega County office at 607 W. 4th St. in Sylacauga.
The ARC operates five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Its clients are from Sycamore, Fayetteville, Childersburg and Sylacauga.
For more information, contact White at 256-245-2323.