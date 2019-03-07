Despite forecasts for the possibility of severe weather Saturday, the annual Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-Off will take place as scheduled.
“The cook-off will be rain or shine,” AWF office support specialist Heather Businger said.
The event begins at 4 p.m., inside the Talladega Superspeedway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage. The cook-off will include a variety of delicacies in the game, fish and fowl categories.
First-, second- and third-place prizes are awarded in each category as well as a best overall winner, who gets to compete in the state finals in Millbrook on Aug. 10.
“So far, we have 37 teams who have registered,” Businger said.
In addition to the food prepared by some of Alabama’s best wild game chefs, the event will also feature live music and a silent auction.
Admission costs $40 per person, or $50 per couple.
The event is free for cook teams and youth under 15.
All proceeds go to benefit the Alabama Wildlife Federation, an organization founded in 1935 and dedicated to conservation and wise use of Alabama’s wildlife and other natural resources.
Tickets will be available to purchase at the event gates, or by calling the AWF headquarters at 1-800-822-9453.
