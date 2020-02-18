Anniston woman rams car into traffic, dies on I-20

ST. CLAIR COUNTY-- An Anniston Woman died last night following an accident on Interstate 20 near mile marker 146.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Caroline Holt, 23, of Anniston, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cpl. Steve Smith, with the Alabama State Highway Patrol, said the wreck occurred at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
Smith said Holt was traveling westbound on I-20 when she rear-ended a vehicle which was stopped in traffic.
Holt’s 2017 Nissan Sentra pushed the vehicle into an 18-wheeler. The two people in that vehicle were transported to the University of Alabama in Birmingham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith said traffic was stopped on I-20 following a wreck that occured at 6 p.m.