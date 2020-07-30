Anniston man who allegedly stole car with infant inside in Talladega arrested (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- An Anniston man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a total bond of $500,000 after being arrested and charged with stealing a car with an infant in it last spring.
James Judson Heard, 43, was arrested Wednesday in Hazel Green, Alabama, by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to Talladega police Capt. John McCoy.
McCoy said Heard had apparently barricaded himself in a house on the 200 block of Malta Drive in the unincorporated community near the Tennessee state line.
He was initially charged with robbery in the first degree Wednesday, with a bond set at $250,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin. A charge of kidnapping in the first degree was added Thursday, with another $250,000 bond set by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
McCoy added Calhoun County also had warrants for Heard charging kidnapping and burglary in the first degree, and had placed a hold on him should he be able to post bond on the Talladega County charges.
The state Board of Pardons and Paroles will also likely put a hold on Heard for an alleged probation violation, McCoy said. It was not immediately clear what Heard was on probation for at the time of his arrest, however.
The events leading to the Talladega County charges stem from an incident on the 40 block of Dorothy Lane during the early morning hours of May 8.
First, Talladega firefighters responded to a call stating that an unknown person with a gun was attempting to set fire to a trailer using lighted newspapers. The fire was put out by the homeowner with a garden hose.
Investigators said at the time this was almost certainly related to the events that followed, although it is not clear how.
Just before 3 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Talladega County tags pulled up to Dorothy Lane. There were three adults and a 4-month old girl, all from Piedmont, inside the car.
The family had borrowed the car from a friend and was heading to Dorothy Lane to stay with other family members.
As the adults were getting out of the car, a white male in a brown hooded sweatshirt and carrying a gun said he was taking the car, got into the driver’s seat and drove off.
It is still unclear whether he knew there was an infant in the car.
A statewide amber alert went out after the incident was reported by a neighbor, and the car was spotted under a bridge on Alabama 77 in Lincoln’s police jurisdiction a few hours after it was stolen.
The baby, who was still strapped into her car seat when the vehicle was found, was examined by Lincoln fire-medics and was determined to be unharmed. The engine was cold, indicating it had been parked for some time.
McCoy said Thursday the baby was in the custody of another family member. The child’s parents, who were getting out of the Sonic when the gunman appeared, were arrested earlier this month in Louisiana after being pulled over in a car that had been reported stolen in Anniston. McCoy said he believed they were still in jail there.
In the meantime, numerous agencies got involved in the hunt for the suspect, including the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Oxford and Anniston police, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, the Seventh Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit, the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, McCoy said.
Robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree are both class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.