Anniston man killed at road accident site

An Anniston man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Priebes Mill Road in Talladega early Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The accident occurred at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ALEA press release. The deceased was identified as Davis M. Turner, 20.
Turner was apparently standing in the roadway on Priebes Mill Road when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by a 59-year-old Anniston man.
“Turner, who was the driver involved in a previous crash, exited his vehicle and was standing in the roadway prior to being struck by the Ford,” the release said. “Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred approximately five miles north of Talladega, in Talladega County.”
No information on the previous crash was readily available Wednesday.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.