Anniston man killed at road accident site

An Anniston man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Priebes Mill Road in Talladega early Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The accident occurred at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ALEA press release. The deceased was identified as Davis M. Turner, 20.