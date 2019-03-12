A grand jury earlier this month indicted an Anniston man on a murder charge in the December shooting death of a woman whose remains were discovered in Saks.
Marcus Deontay Pinson, 35, was indicted on one count of murder. He was the second person to be charged in connection with the death of 37-year-old Amanda Nicole Kirby of Oxford.
Pinson’s indictment alleges he shot Kirby on Dec. 6. Authorities told The Star in December that Kirby was found shot to death at about 4:45 a.m. Dec 6 on the 2200 block of Winchester Road in Saks.
Robert Lee Jenkins Jr., 29, of Anniston, was arrested the day Kirby was found by Anniston police and charged him with murder in her death. Pinson was arrested Dec. 10 by Anniston police at a home in Ragland and also charged with murder.
Police said Kirby was in a car with Pinson and Jenkins and was shot inside the vehicle after an argument ensued. Later, police said, Kirby’s body was moved to Winchester Road.
Attempts to reach Pinson’s defense attorney, Shaun Leigh Quinlan, were unsuccessful Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Pinson and Jenkins remained at the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000 each.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Pinson and Jenkins could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to court documents.