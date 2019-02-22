TALLADEGA COUNTY -- An Anniston man was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Friday on charges of burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Raquez Meshun Thomas, 25, was being held on a total bond of $250,000, according to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.
Thomas is accused of breaking into an apartment on the 1300 block of Oak Grove Road in Munford, near Curry Station Road, around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the incident and offense report, there was damage to an exterior and interior door; Thomas allegedly stole a plastic water jug containing change valued at about $50, two PlayStation 4s and assorted games, an HP laptop and several types of prescription medication.
He was spotted walking behind the building by its owner, who confronted him. Thomas allegedly dropped the stolen items and hit the owner with a large rock.
“Deputies first responded to a call of a homeowner chasing a burglary suspect,” Kilgore said. “While they were en route, they were advised that the property owner had been assaulted.
Deputies spotted Thomas and ordered him to stop, but he kept running. He was eventually caught and arrested in a nearby field, according to Kilgore.
According to Sgt. Mike Jones, Lincoln police helped establish a perimeter before Thomas was captured.
The landlord was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he was released late Wednesday afternoon, Jones said.
Although the house was not occupied when Thomas allegedly broke in, his alleged attack on the landlord while fleeing still qualifies as a burglary in the first degree, according to Kilgore.
Burglary is defined as entering or remaining unlawfully inside a building with the intent to commit a crime. Burglary in the first degree is defined as causing physical injury to a non-participant in the crime while entering, inside or fleeing from the building.
Burglary in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Attempting to elude law enforcement is a misdemeanor.