Anniston 74, Lincoln 62: Slow start dooms Golden Bears against Bulldogs

The Anniston High School boys basketball team used a fast start to eliminate Lincoln 74-62 in the Class 4A, Area 9 Tournament on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will take on Talladega in the area championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Lincoln head coach Doug Ward was disappointed with how the Golden Bears played in the first half.
“It looked like we were in a fog,” he said. “We had a great practice (Monday) and we played a really good game against Etowah on Friday night.
“We didn’t decide to play until the second half … They are so long and athletic in that zone. We knew we were going to have to hit shots if we were going to have a chance to win.”
The Bulldogs jumped out a 13-3 advantage and took a 22-11 lead into the second quarter.
Antonio Kite scored 10 points in the second period, including a 3 to increase Anniston’s lead 32-15. Mark Toyer banked in a 3 at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 37-21 advantage going into intermission.
Anniston led by as many as 26 points early in the third quarter, but Lincoln kept fighting behind the shooting of Brian Garrett. The junior nailed four 3-pointers, including one to cut the lead to 58-44 going to the final period.
Javion Surles tried to keep the Golden Bears in the game over the final eight minutes as he scored 13 points. His free throw with 1:30 left cut the lead to 70-60, but that’s as close as the Golden Bears would get.
Four to know
-Surles led all scorers with 37 points. Garrett chipped in 14. Garrett reached 1,000 points for his career on his fourth 3-pointer in the third period.
- Kite led the way for Anniston with 30 points. Toyer contributed 16, while Malcolm Harvey scored 14.
- Anniston’s 2-3 zone gave Lincoln a problem in the first half. The Bulldogs also used a box-and-1 defense in the fourth quarter, which helped them contain Garrett.
- Lincoln will have to replace seniors Surles, Cam Reynolds, Kye Patterson, and Steven White heading into next season.
Who said it:
- Anniston coach Torry Brown on facing Talladega for the third time: “I am excited to play them. They have beaten us twice (this season) … We have to do a good job of keeping them off the glass. Obviously, that’s one of the things that they do really well against us. We have to do a good job of not turning the ball over.”
Up next:
- Anniston will face Talladega on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Talladega defeated Cleburne County 102-73 in the other area semifinal. Anniston defeated Talladega 41-40 last year in the area title game. The Tigers answered by edging Anniston 55-53 in the Northeast Regional championship game en route to the 4A state crown.