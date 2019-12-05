LINCOLN -- Kwame Milton scored 30 points to lead Anniston High School’s boys basketball team past Class 4A, Area 9 foe Lincoln 84-68 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs sent a message in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 35-13 lead. Anniston opened the game on a 10-0 run.
Brian Garrett scored five straight points to make it 10-5, but that’s as close as Lincoln would get for the rest of the contest.
Anniston would outscore Lincoln 25-8 the rest of the quarter. The Bulldogs had it going from behind the arc as they hit four 3s during the run, which included three in a row.
Milton scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a pair of layups off turnovers to give Anniston a 35-13 lead.
Anniston maintained a 20-point lead throughout the second period as they took a 51-31 advantage into intermission.
In the third quarter, Antonio Kite took over for Anniston. The highly touted sophomore guard scored 10 straight points, including a thunderous one-handed dunk off a turnover.
Malcolm Harvery closed out the period with a towering two-hand throwdown to increase the lead to 67-43 going into the final eight minutes.
Lincoln tried to get back into the game in the fourth quarter as the Golden Bears went on a 10-2 run.
Javion Surles scored six points during the spurt to cut the lead to 72-57. Surles scored 11 of his team high 18 points in the fourth.
Anniston responded with back-to-back 3s from Tahj Jones and Milton to put the game away.
Three to know
- Kite scored 25 points for the Bulldogs. Milton and Kite combined for 55 points against the Golden Bears. Tahj Jones scored 13. Harvey finished with 12, which included a reverse dunk from under the basket that brought the capacity crowd to its feet.
- Tre Garrett scored 16 points, Brian Garrett contributed 14, and Tre Hines added 13 points for Lincoln.
- Milton put on a shooting display as he hit four 3s, but he also showed he could get up as he dunked on Tre Hines in transition.
Who said
- Anniston head coach Torriana Brown on the win: “We shot it well in the first half … Tahj Jones hit two 3-pointers, and that really gave us momentum. Even late down the stretch, when they were making a run, it seemed like he hit one and Milton hit another one to give us a little bit more cushion. It was just good to see the ball go in tonight.”
- Lincoln coach Doug Ward on opening area play with a loss: “I think we got a dose of reality. It is one thing to talk about what you are going to do and actually do what it takes to do it. I am hoping that this is going to be one of those losses that we can turn a negative into a positive and makes some changes. We obviously got some things that we need to correct. We didn't get back on defense, which is one of the things we talked about. We didn't rotate on defense very good. We gave up so many transition shots and we missed so many shots in transition. We have to learn how to play as a team on offense and defense. We have too many people trying to do their own thing, going rogue on stuff. When you execute your stuff, you will get good shots. I think our shot selection tied into our transition defense tonight.”
Up next
- Anniston (6-2) will travel to take on Talladega on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
- Lincoln (2-2) will travel to take on Central Clay County on Monday at 7:30 p.m.