Annie Moses Band to launch 2019 fall season at Historic Ritz Theatre

TALLADEGA -- The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega will kick off its 2019 fall season with a performance by renowned musical group the Annie Moses Band on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
“We are thrilled to open our exciting season with the world-class musicians of the Annie Moses Band,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said. “This is an encore appearance due to unprecedented popular demand to bring them back after they blew everyone away with their April 2018 concert on our stage.”
According to Culver, the six siblings who make up the band “weave musical styles together into cinematic arrangements with virtuosic, Juilliard–honed chops to Nashville-styled music making.”
The group is making a one-night only stop at The Ritz as part of its “Copland to Cash: The Grit and Grandeur of the American Spirit Tour.”
The Annie Moses Band’s innovative sound has thrilled audiences in record-breaking numbers of airings on PBS and on stages as diverse as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry, where the band is a regular guest artist, Culver said.
The Ritz executive director added the Sept. 14 performance will serve as the perfect opportunity for guests to experience the new state of the art sound system, which is being installed this week.
“The long awaited new sound system will be christened by these extraordinary musicians,” Culver said. “In my 50 years in the business, I’ve never heard finer musicians than the six siblings of the Annie Moses Band. This will be a Ritz experience the public will not want to miss.”
All tickets cost $22 and are available online or at The Ritz Box Office.
The 2019 Ritz Fall Season will continue Oct 11, when Black Jacket Symphony presents the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”
For more information on the upcoming season, please call The Ritz at 256-315-0000 or visit www.ritztalladega.com.