ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Distinguished Young Women of St. Clair County Scholarship Program will be held Saturday, June 29, at 4 p.m., at the Springville Middle School auditorium.
General admission is $10 per person and can be purchased from participants and program Little Sisters, or at the door.
This year’s scholarship program participants include Catherine Edwards, Haley Henderson, Anna Motes, Jenna Ryan and Hannah Singleton.
The Daily Home profiled Edwards and Henderson in a story that appeared in the Saturday, June 15, edition. That same story appeared in the St. Clair Times on Thursday, June 13.
Today, The Daily Home features Anna Motes, Jenna Ryan and Hannah Singleton. This story will also appear in the Thursday, June 20, edition of the St. Clair Times.
Anna Motes
Anna Motes is the 16-year-old daughter of Michael Motes, of Trussville, and Corby and Stephanie Tinney, of Pell City. She just completed her junior year at St. Clair County High School in Odenville.
Motes found out about DYW through classmate and volleyball teammate Amber Niles, who was a participant last year.
“I believe DYW is a great program,” Motes said. “After being at Girls State for a week, I think the two programs coincide very well. They have the same morals, character building and leadership qualities.”
For her talent, Motes will play the guitar and sing “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga.
“It was a song in the movie ‘A Star Is Born,’” Motes said.
After high school, Motes plans on attending Auburn University to major in speech pathology.
Jenna Ryan
Jenna Ryan is the 17-year-old daughter of Brad and Jenny Ryan, of Springville. She just completed her junior year at Springville High School.
Ryan said she found out about DYW when girls on the Springville dance line were talking about the program.
“Current DYW Olivia Andrews was on our dance line, and it looked like it would be a lot of fun,” Ryan said.
Ryan said DYW is an amazing program.
“It allows us to grow and keep up with current events, stay fit, get to make new friends and get to know them,” she said. “It’s a bond that will last a lifetime.”
For her talent, Ryan will be performing a jazz dance she choreographed herself to the song “The Best Is Yet To Come” by Michael Buble.
Once she graduates from high school, Ryan plans on attending Troy University and majoring in business. She then wants to go to cosmetology school and own her own hair salon one day, just like her mom.
Hannah Singleton
Hannah Singleton is the 16-year-old daughter of Brian and Leigh-Anne Singleton, of Pell City. Singleton just completed her junior year at Crossroads Christian School.
Singleton said she found out about DYW over a year ago when her older sister, Breighanne, received a letter in the mail stating she was eligible to participate.
“My sister had no desire to participate, and I couldn’t wait until this year when I received my letter,” Singleton said.
Singleton said DYW is an amazing program.
“It’s perfect for girls like me,” she said. “Girls that can get help from people and businesses out in the community that will help us reach our future goals.”
For her talent, Singleton will be reciting a medley of Robert Frost poems she composed.
Once she graduates from high school, Singleton plans on attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham to major in civil engineering.
About Distinguished Young Women
Begun in 1958, Distinguished Young Women has impacted the lives of more than 765,000 young women.
Its mission is to empower high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing self-confidence and teaching crucial life skills needed for success in college and beyond.
National sponsors include Mobile County, city of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Encore Rehabilitation, Wintzell's Oyster House, Master Boat Builders, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Evonik, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Jessica Sawyer, National Headquarters marketing and communications director, at 251-438-3621 or Jessica@DistinguishedYW.org, or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.