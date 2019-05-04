Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.