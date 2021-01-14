Andrew Zow leaves Sylacauga to take position at Clemson

The Andrew Zow era at Sylacauga is over. Zow announced Monday his intent to accept a position with the football program at Clemson University.
“It is a big step, it is a challenge,” Zow said on Tuesday. “It is something as a coach you always want to move up and get better. I look forward to it. The hardest thing for me is telling the kids that I am leaving. It was gut-wrenching, as always. It is an opportunity for my family and myself I didn’t want to pass by. I am going to accept this opportunity and see where it leads us.”
For the former Alabama signal-caller, coaching at the next level has always been something he has been interested in.
“I always said if it happened, it had to happen in the next couple of years or I was going to wait until my son graduated, then I was going to make a decision in what we were going to do,” Zow said. “It (the interest) has always been there. I have known coaches at the next level because I played at college and I have coached for years.
“I have met several coaches that were high school coaches, and they got that one opportunity to get in. They had to take pay cuts, sacrifice things (to get this opportunity). I am not any different than those guys, and when opportunities come about, I am going to take advantage of it. Of course, we want everything now, but I had to wait my turn.”
In his lone season at Sylacauga, Zow led the Aggies to a 7-3 record. The Aggies fell to Faith Academy in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
In his nine seasons as a head coach, Zow has coached at Montevallo, Calera, Bessemer City and Sylacauga. His career record is 44-53.
Zow was hired as Sylacauga’s head coach last March.
In a year like no other due to COVID-19, Zow was pleased with the way everyone rallied around the team to make sure it had the support it needed.
“We had an outstanding season,” Zow said. “When it comes to adversity, you look at the guys that came in contact with COVID right before their first start. Even the loss to Central Clay and Holtville, I always go back to that and what I didn’t do, what I could have done better.
“We came to work every day, the coaches worked hard every day. The community, the booster club, the parents were behind us, and it was a blessing to be a part of. Every week, they showed up, whether it was the administration, AD (athletic director), the superintendent, and the principal showed up, and they were behind what we were doing.
“When we decided to put kids in a bubble, they were for it and ready to go. They made it happen. This year wasn’t a traditional season, but what an outstanding job that everyone did.”
Zow is thankful for the way the Sylacauga community accepted him and his family.
“I don’t know too many places where your community and your administration are so behind you,” he said. “The coaching staff is great, and the kids are great. Sylacauga is a hidden gem in the state of Alabama.”