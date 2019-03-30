SYLACAUGA -- The Class 5A Sylacauga High School baseball team defeated 6A Opelika 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. It was the Aggies’ third straight win.
“We were excited to be back out,” Sylacauga coach Jeff Bell said. “We took the week off trying to fix something defensively and offensively.
“The most important thing about taking time off is getting guys healthy again. Andrew Schmidt and Cole Porch were the two that we were trying to heal up. This was their first outing in a good while, and they both threw it really well. They set the tone for us.”
The Aggies welcomed Schmidt back to the mound Saturday. The junior pitcher missed the first 12 games of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery in August.
Schmidt didn’t allow a hit or a run in three innings and earned the win.
“I still don’t have the velocity that I had before,” Schmidt said. “I am still working on it. Right now, I am just working on throwing strikes. If I can locate and make them hit my pitch, I think it will work out.
“I am confident our pitching is back. We had a perfect game going into the sixth inning. We allowed one hit to a competitive 6A (squad). It was a good day. We got our bats back. We got everything back, it was great.”
Sylacauga (8-5) got on the board in the first inning on a Nick Mauldin RBI single that scored Jordan Ridgeway.
The Aggies went up 2-0 in the second as Daylon Keith scored on a throwing error after stealing third base.
In the third, Mauldin showed his power as he hit a solo homer to center field to increase the lead to 3-0.
“He has done that for us all year,” Bell said. “He leads us in most offensive categories. He is strong enough where if he gets the ball elevated, it could go a long way. That one got out of here in a hurry.
“He is hitting in that four spot for a reason. If we get guys on base, he is the one that I want up there. He has come through for us all year.”
Sylacauga added three runs in the fourth, pushing the lead to 6-0. Zach Dew hit a deep fly ball to Opelika’s center fielder, who dropped it, allowing Keith to score from third.
After Mauldin took first on a walk to load the bases, Brady Davis delivered a two-run single to left to score Ridgeway and Dew.
Porch also had a solid outing as he pitched innings four-six for the Aggies. The junior threw two scoreless innings. In the sixth, Opelika’s Micah Christian hit a single to center to score Jackson Craft, who reached base on an error.
Tyler Thompson came on in relief to get the final three outs for the Aggies.
Sylacauga now turns its attention to 5A, Area 7 play, which starts Tuesday at Munford at 4:30 p.m.
The Aggies went 3-5 against teams from higher classifications during their non-area schedule. Bell believes playing against better competition will prepare his team for area play and beyond.
“If we are lucky enough to make the playoffs and advance in the playoffs, we are going to see teams that are as talented as the teams that are on our schedule,” he said. “The speed of the game is going to slow down for us by playing a tough schedule and seeing tough pitching. That is the idea behind playing a lot of 6A and 7A schools, to prepare us for area games and the playoffs.”
Sylacauga takes on Chilton County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.