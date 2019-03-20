SYLACAUGA – The City Council has reappointed Amy Price to a second term on the Board of Education.
Her original term will expire in April. Price sought reappointment and was the only candidate who applied. She will serve another five-year term ending in April 2024.
“I am honored to have been reappointed to the Sylacauga City Schools BOE,” Price said. “I truly love working for our students, our teachers and our community, and I am humbled to have been given the opportunity to continue doing so.”
She went on to say her parents are both lifelong educators.
“They instilled in me a great passion for education at an early age,” she said. “I want to do everything in my power to make sure the children in our community have the best educational opportunities possible. The city schools also play an integral part in securing the future of Coosa Valley Medical Center, and that partnership is a priority for me.”
Price is the chief nursing and operating officer at the medical center.
She earned a Master of Science in nursing from the University of Alabama, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Mississippi University for Women and a diploma in registered nursing from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing.
She has held nursing management positions at Fayette Medical Center in Fayette and at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Price has served on the Alabama Board of Nursing and on the clinical advisory board of the Auburn University School of Nursing, as well as the Dean’s Nightingale Club at Auburn.
A graduate of Leadership Sylacauga, Price has held board positions on the Sylacauga City Schools Education Foundation and is a member of the B.B. Comer Memorial Library Board.
Price and her husband, Dale, are the parents of two daughters, both of whom attend school in the Sylacauga City system.