Amistad Murals returning to Talladega as museum opening draws near (with video)

Amistad Murals returning to Talladega as museum opening draws near

Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art

The ribbon-cutting for the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art at Talladega College will be Friday, Jan. 31. 

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- The Amistad Murals are headed home to Talladega College.

Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed murals will soon be installed in the college’s newly-constructed Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art. On Jan. 31, the college will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new museum as well as its new student center.

The museum ribbon cutting will be at 1 p.m., and the student center ribbon cutting will be at 2:30. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. Talladega Bottling Works.

All events are free and open to the public, but guests are asked to RSVP at rsvp@talladega.edu

