Amistad Murals returning to Talladega as museum opening draws near (with video)

TALLADEGA -- The Amistad Murals are headed home to Talladega College.
Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed murals will soon be installed in the college’s newly-constructed Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art. On Jan. 31, the college will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new museum as well as its new student center.
The museum ribbon cutting will be at 1 p.m., and the student center ribbon cutting will be at 2:30. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. Talladega Bottling Works.
All events are free and open to the public, but guests are asked to RSVP at rsvp@talladega.edu.