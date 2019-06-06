The Cheaha District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America will honor three Talladega-area leaders with the Heart of an Eagle Award at this year’s American Values Social.
Robert H. “Shotgun” Giddens, Chip Moore and Horace L. Patterson Sr. will receive the award, which is given to individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country. It symbolizes strength and compassion and demonstrates that leadership and philanthropy go hand-in-hand in serving your fellow man.
Robert Hugh Giddens was born in Sylacauga, and his family moved to Millerville in Clay County when he was 4.
At the age of 6, two older boys asked him what he was doing. He told them he was killing hogs. They laughed when he told them he was killing them with a shotgun and told him they were going to start calling him Shotgun. The nickname stuck and since that day he has been known as Shotgun Giddens. He became a Boy Scout while he was growing up in Millerville.
Shotgun has spent most of his life singing in gospel groups around the Southeast, in small country churches, large city churches, wedding, funerals, benefit singings, and more. He doesn’t sing as often now but his love for gospel music has not changed.
He was a barber, by profession but in 1976, he decided to enter politics. He was successful in his first attempt and was elected circuit clerk of Clay County. During his tenure, he as was elected president of the Alabama Circuit Clerks Association. He also served in the office of Elected Directors for the National Association of Court Administrators. He retired after 18 years as circuit clerk but remains active in the community, helping his friends and neighbors.
He and his wife, Linda, have three children: Jamie, Leigh Ann and Candida.
Chip Moore is a longtime resident of Talladega and graduate of Talladega High School. He studied management information systems at Auburn University and the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Prior to returning to Talladega in 2008, Moore spent more than a decade traveling around the country working with community banks. After starting a family,
Moore wanted his children to grow up in a small-town atmosphere and moved back to work with First Bank of Alabama.
When not busy with his two young sons, Moore works with numerous local organizations, including the Talladega County Child Advocacy Center and Callie’s Kids Art Camps. Moore is also a past president of the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce, maintains leadership positions in several banking industry groups and has served with numerous other local organizations.
Horace L. Patterson Sr. has devoted his entire life to God and service to his fellow man. He is active in the community and city-wide activities in his adopted hometown of Talladega.
He is always striving for improvements and revitalization, which is crucial to the economic vitality for the city, noting, “We don’t get a second chance to make a good impression.”
His memoir, “Unbroken and Unbound” is Patterson’s account of five decades as an activist involved in the politics of fairness and racial justice in the small-town arena and on the national stage. He has authored eight books.
At the age of 18, he participated in the Bloody Sunday March in Selma because he believed in the cause and has lived and demonstrated his belief his entire lifetime.
Patterson received a bachelor of Theology degree in systemic theology from Selma University in 1972, a bachelor of arts degree in clinical psychology from Talladega College in 1977, a master of science in counseling from Jacksonville State University in 1983, and a doctor of divinity from Selma University in 1989. In May 2019, he received from Talladega College and honorary degree, doctor of humane letters.
Patterson is also past president pro tempore for the Alabama Department of Senior Services, director of Senior Services, Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, president of Talladega City Council (elected to five terms), past president of Alabama Gerontological Society (2005-2007). He is also president (founder) of Rushing Spring School of Theology-The Horace L. Patterson Lecture series (spring and fall semesters), national lecturer for civic organizations, political and religious purposes, churches and conventions and pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Talladega since 1974.
He led Mount Canaan in building 22 apartments, valued at $2 million, building a Regional Family Life Center valued at $4 million and renovating the church and adding an educational unit.
Patterson has also served in professorial positions at Talladega College.
The Heart of an Eagle award is unique to the Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America. The Cheaha District is composed of Clay, Randolph, and Talladega Counties. The Greater Alabama Council encompasses the 22 northern counties of Alabama.
Giddens, Moore and Patterson will be recognized at the Cheaha District’s American Values Social, which will 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Talladega Bottling Works, 124 Court Square South, Talladega. Kevin Moon will be the MC, and Antonio Langham, former All-American cornerback for the University of Alabama, will be the keynote speaker.
Also, there will be an online Social Silent Auction during this event. Bidding starts June
1, 2019. Check out the items at https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/index.cfm?auctionID=18054
For information, contact Scotty L. Parker, Cheaha district executive, at 256-252-5556, scotty.parker@scouting.org.