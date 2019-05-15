SYLACAUGA – The Cheaha District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America will honor two individuals with the Heart of an Eagle Award at this year’s American Values Breakfast, according to a press release.
Retired U.S. Army Reserve Col. Henry L. “Charlie” Sanders and Dr. F. Jane Cobia will be honored.
The Heart of an Eagle Award is given to deserving individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country. It symbolizes strength and compassion and demonstrates that leadership and philanthropy go hand-in-hand in serving one’s fellow man.
The award is unique to the Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America. The Cheaha District is composed of Clay, Randolph, and Talladega counties. The Greater Alabama Council encompasses the 22 northern counties of Alabama.
The breakfast will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, at First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga.
Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville will be the guest speaker and give the keynote address. Michael Brannon will emcee the event.
Sanders spent 30 years in the military, including six on active duty. He serves as the chief of the Global Health Branch, Office of the Surgeon General in Falls Church, Virginia.
In the Army, he held numerous staff and command positions, including deployments in Operations Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Continue Hope, Somalia/Kenya (East Africa). He was also mobilized twice for the global war on terrorism.
Sanders has received awards for his service through the Army.
Sanders and his wife, Carolyn, have three children and a nephew. They live in Sylacauga and are members of the First Baptist Church.
Cobia is a full professor and director of the education specialist and doctoral programs and external partnerships for the School of Education at Samford University.
She has spent 25 years in the public education arena as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and education specialist for the Alabama Department of Education, and a superintendent.
Cobia is executive director for the Alabama Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, the treasurer of the Sylacauga Rotary Club and a founding member of the Marble Valley DAR.
She serves on numerous boards, including the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement.
Cobia was a Brownie, Girl Scout and Cadet Scout as a youngster and has been actively involved with the Cheaha District, Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America since 2005.
She served as superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools for five years.
She and her husband, Calvin Miller, reside in Sylacauga and are active members in many community events.
For more information about attending the breakfast, please contact Scotty L. Parker, Cheaha District executive, at 256-252-5556.