American Values Breakfast to honor 2; John Parker Wilson will be guest speaker (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- The Cheaha District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America will honor two individuals with the Heart of an Eagle Award at this year’s American Values Breakfast, according to a press release.
Sylacauga Care House Director Earl Lewis, along with Coosa Valley Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sisk, will be honored Thursday, March 5, at First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga.
The breakfast will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
John Parker Wilson, former quarterback for the University of Alabama, will be the guest speaker and present the event’s keynote address. Michael Brannon will emcee.
The Heart of an Eagle Award is given to deserving individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country. It symbolizes strength and compassion, and demonstrates that leadership and philanthropy go hand-in-hand in serving one’s fellow man.
The award is unique to the Greater Alabama Council, Boy Scouts of America. The Cheaha District is comprised of Clay, Randolph and Talladega counties. The Greater Alabama Council encompasses the 22 northern counties of Alabama.
Lewis has served as Sylacauga Care House director since 1997.
He had a successful career in scouting, the release notes.
Lewis was a member of Cub Scout Pack 23 and Boy Scout Troops 125 and 126. His positions included scoutmaster (Troop 126, 1962-1965), cubmaster (Pack 126, 1971- 1973) and assistant scoutmaster (Troop 212, 1976 -77).
Lewis was born in Dover, Tennessee, on Oct. 31, 1938.
He is the son of the late E.V. and Lucille R. Lewis, and the husband of the late Will Dean Melton Lewis for 56 years.
He has two children, Robin Lewis and Steve Lewis (Charmelle), and a granddaughter, Rebekah Barnett.
Lewis is a 1956 graduate of Sylacauga High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Livingston State College, now the University of West Alabama. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Montevallo in driver education and traffic safety.
Lewis also attended the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University.
He was a beloved coach and teacher for Sylacauga City Schools from 1965 until 1996. Additionally, Lewis served as athletic director for the Sylacauga Recreation Department (1962-67).
He is a member of First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga.
Sisk has served as president and CEO of Coosa Valley Medical Center since October 2001, the release notes.
He received his bachelor's degree in allied health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and his master’s degree in health service administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois.
Sisk began his health care career with Baptist Health System in Birmingham. In 1998, he was named the recipient of the system’s Excellence in Leadership Award.
In 2003, he received the American College of Healthcare Executives Early Career Executives Regents Award. Additionally, Sisk received the 2012 Grassroots Champion Award from the American Hospital Association.
According to the release, Sisk has remained active in many community activities, including the Alabama Public Health Licensure Board, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, Talladega County Economic Development Authority and the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE).
He served as chairman of the Alabama Hospital Association from 2009-10 and 2015-16. In 2018, Sisk was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to the Alabama Hospital Services and Reimbursement Board.
First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga is at 105 E. Spring St.
For information, contact Scotty L. Parker, Cheaha District executive at 256-252-5556 or scotty.parker@scouting.org.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.