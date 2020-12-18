American Metals in Childersburg plans $6M expansion, will bring 43 new jobs

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council has approved a tax abatement for an expansion at American Metals Group.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council OK’d a 10-year abatement for an expansion for the steel bar manufacturer to construct a new building, which Mayor Ken Wesson said will be used for storage and feature an overhead crane for moving materials.
The abatement will exempt the company from non-educational state and local taxes for a decade. The company will still have to pay taxes levied for education purposes, however.
Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller said the expansion is a $6 million investment and will allow the company to add 43 jobs over the next three years.
The company, which manufactures cold drawn steel bars, first began operating in Childersburg in 2017.
Miller said the business has been growing, and this further investment is just an example of the steady business growth in Talladega County.
Wesson said he and the City Council are always happy when any business in Childersburg can continue to grow.
“We are extremely proud to have them in town,” he said Friday.
The council also approved an extension to AMG’s existing tax abatement due to a discrepancy in initial project costs. Wesson said costs were higher than originally expected. The Daily Home previously reported AMG’s initial investment was $5.3 million in 2017.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a resolution that gives approval to surplus a pair of trucks, an F-150 and Chevy 2500;
Appointed Lance Bell as the new municipal judge, effective Jan. 9. Bell will replace Birmingham attorney Eskrine Mathis;
Approved purchasing a pair of vehicles, a 2008 Ford F-350 and a 2008 Ford F-250 for the Street & Sanitation Department for a total of $13,000 from Adam Ponder;
Approved hiring a pair of new maintenance laborers, Christopher Glasscock and John Stone, as part-time, temporary workers at a probationary rate of $8.50 per hour for six months. Following successful completion of that period, they will increase to $9 per hour; and
Approved payment for invoices in the amount of $231,666.72.
Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Staff writer Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.