SYLACAUGA – The Marble City’s newest restaurant is set to open Friday, March 29.
American Deli will be next to Piggly Wiggly on Alabama 21 North.
Restaurant owner Dipak Patel just by chance spotted the empty building, which has been home to several restaurants, when he was driving by.
“I thought it was the perfect location. I got the contact information and bought it for the American Deli franchise,” Patel said.
Patel is originally from India, where his father, Pravin Patel, still resides. Patel’s father, he said, gave him the money to start his business. He was here recently lending a hand as his son put the finishing touches on the restaurant.
The building has been remodeled both inside and out.
Patel is eager for his restaurant to open, but he’s a little nervous, too.
He has one year’s experience with American Deli, learning how to handle a store. He started off as a cashier, saw how everything worked and how to make good food.
“I love food and I love people,” the owner said. “‘Good times deserve great food.’ That’s American Deli’s motto. That is what we are going to do.”
Patel said the food is fresh daily. “They will love the food. American Deli supplies the food through Gordon Food Service,” he said.
The deli will have subs, salads, Reubens, Philly steak, gyros, burgers, shrimp, fish, chicken tenders, fried rice and wings.
American Deli will employ seven, and Garfield Garrett will manage the restaurant. Garrett said everyone is looking forward to the opening.
Patel has met with the City Council and mayor about his restaurant. He plans on joining the Chamber of Commerce.
He lives in Montgomery but is looking for a home in Sylacauga. He thanked everyone in the community, which he said so friendly.
“I love the small town atmosphere,” he said.
Other family helping him are Jevik Patel and Shivay Patel.
Patel thanked his father for financing his restaurant. “He’s a good father,” he said.
Deli hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call 256-487-8111 or visit www.americandeli.com.