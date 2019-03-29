SYLACAUGA – Customers lined up inside and at the drive-thru to get their first taste of food at a new restaurant in town Friday morning.
American Deli opened its doors shortly after 9:30 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting. The Marble City’s newest restaurant is on Alabama 21, near Piggly Wiggly.
Excitement has been building for weeks as the restaurant owner, Dipak Patel, announced he was opening the franchise. More than 200 American Deli restaurants are open across the South.
Laura Strickland, executive director of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, said the community had been anticipating the opening of American Deli.
“I love the fact it is a welcome addition for Alabama 21 on this side of town. I hope we can continue to attract businesses here, downtown and on U.S. 280,” she said.
The Chamber held the ribbon-cutting for the new business. Strickland said the event went well and the turnout was good.
Inside, customers were backed up to the restaurant entrance.
One customer, who was seated eating her meal, said of the food, “It was well worth the wait.”
Another customer said she had just eaten the best shrimp with fried rice.
The wings special was tops with a customer who had to wait in line outside to get a parking space.
Patel, by chance when passing through Sylacauga last fall, spotted the empty building, which was previously home to several restaurants.
The businessman thought it would be the perfect location for his American Deli franchise.
Patel, who is originally from India, was busy behind the counter, preparing orders for customers. His father, Pravin Patel, gave him the money to start his restaurant.
Pravin Patel has been visiting from India as Dipak Patel got his restaurant ready to open. The elder Patel is going to return to India soon.
Pravin Patel was at the restaurant Friday, lending his son moral support as customers waited for their food.
Councilman Donnie Blackmon has helped Dipak Patel with his restaurant. He was at the ribbon-cutting and grand opening Friday morning.
“The restaurant was packed out today. Everything seemed to be going extremely well. I want to thank Dipak for locating here, and also he has moved to Sylacauga. I am so pleased for him and his family,” Blackmon said.
Garfield Garrett is managing the restaurant for Patel. He said the business had 14 individuals working Friday, including seven cashiers.
Garrett is from Sylacauga and said the public had been wonderful. “You know, Sylacauga likes good food. Everyone seems so excited to get a new restaurant,” he said.
The restaurant manager said he had expected a big turnout.
Garret has been in the food industry for years. He has a degree in hospitality and is a culinary instructor.
American Deli’s food is fresh daily. The deli has subs, salads, Reubens, Philly Steak, gyros, burgers, shrimp, fish, chicken tenders, fried rice, wings and more
Restaurant hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 256-487-8111 or visit www.AmericanDeli.com.