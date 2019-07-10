America’s First Federal Credit Union holds ribbon-cutting for E. Battle St. location

TALLADEGA -- America’s First Federal Credit Union on East Battle Street in Talladega held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for its new location.
The Battle Street location, replacing the one on North Street, has been open since May. According to a company press release, the new location offers “an expanded drive-thru, faster service, safe deposit boxes and our innovative” interactive teller machines, or ITMs.
The ITMs allow customers to talk to a teller in real time, deposit cash and checks, transfer or withdraw cash, cash checks to the penny, make loan payments and check balances with a touch screen.
America’s First Federal Credit Union is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The ATM is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and America’s First customers can also use the ATMs at any Walgreens location without a surcharge, according to the company’s website.