It’s hard to believe that it has been 30 years ago since my grandmother, Minnie Adair, passed away at the ripe old of age of 93.
Minnie Adair was born in the late 1800s and along with my grandfather, Major Adair, they had 13 children. By the way, I am not joking when I tell you their names were Minnie and Major. They lived on a big farm between Goodwater and Hackneyville, and I loved spending time on this expansive piece of land. The house was actually quite small to have been the home to 13 children and countless visitors, but as a kid I thought it was a really big house. I think I have around 30 first cousins on the Adair side of the family, and there were always some family members at the Adair house.
My grandfather died when I was in the third grade so my memories of him have faded over the years, and my dad’s parents had passed away before I was born so Minnie Adair was really my only grandparent. She cooked a lot of cobblers and apple pies. Her tiny kitchen and dining room had a big fireplace in it, and if it was cold, the fireplace would always be roaring when you entered that tiny area.
She had a small den and there were three bedrooms on the main level and the house had an attic area that also had a couple of beds. The attic was very fun to play in because it had all types of old treasures in it if you looked around through all the junk that had been acquired over the first three-fourths of the 20th century.
The place where everybody gathered on pretty days was the screened-in front porch. There were several chairs and a hanging swing. That swing was the most popular seat on the porch. I would sit on that porch and listen to my grandmother and her children talk about life on the farm over the years.
The stories were great. However, I had a problem with these stories because I could only picture them in black and white since old shows on television were in black and white. For years, and I am not making this up, I thought my mom’s life as a child was in black and white. I guess I might need counseling concerning this topic.
My grandmother’s yard and porch would be covered in all types of flowers that she took care of like they were part of the family.
Outside was a kid's dream. Old barns, smokehouses and many other little wood frame buildings were a wonderland for small grandchildren. There were cow trails all through the farmland, and Uncle Frank would take grandkids on long walks through these trails that crossed creeks and went into timberland that had some of the tallest trees I had ever seen in my life. We would walk those trails for hours. If we were lucky we could talk Uncle Frank into driving us to the “Dairy Delight” in Goodwater for a chocolate dip cone.
My grandmother also had chickens and she had little nests in some of the oddest places in all the little wooden structures around the house. Going with her to collect eggs was always a huge treat. Those big brown eggs were some the prettiest eggs I had ever seen in my life.
My grandmother saw a lot in her 93 years. She was born in a time when a car was a strange novelty, and she lived long enough to see the United States put a man on the Moon. She raised a houseful of kids during the Great Depression. She sent two sons to fight in World War II, and she had grandsons who fought in Vietnam.
She lived a hardworking life and at many times a very hard life. She lost two children before their fourth birthdays. However, to me and many others she was simply “Grandma” and she was a great grandma. She died in January of 1989 and with her a little piece of me died, but my wonderful memories will never die.
I hope you guys take a moment to cherish your memories from your youth and smile at the good times from your past. Minnie Adair, I dedicate this article to you and how your life affected my life.
Alvin Barnett is a history teacher at Childersburg High School.