Alpine store owner dies from gunshot wound

ALPINE — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 73-year-old man at the business he owned in Alpine Tuesday afternoon.
William Gerry Taylor was the owner of 4 Way Grocery and Auto Parts on Plant Road between Talladega and Childersburg, and he lived on the same property. According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Jones, deputies got a call from a customer at the store about 2 p.m. Taylor was unconscious and unresponsive behind the counter, prompting the customer to call 911.
Deputies responding to the call found that Taylor had died from at least one gunshot wound. Jones said the body was removed by the Talladega County Coroner’s Office and will be transported to Montgomery for an autopsy at the state Department of Forensic Sciences.
Very little further information was available Tuesday afternoon. Jones said investigators were still busy processing the scene, and he could not confirm robbery or any other possible motive for the shooting.
Taylor was well known in the area, and many relatives and friends began to gather around the store as word got out that he had died. The consensus of his loved ones suggested that the victim would have given a robber anything that he wanted just for asking. His wife said that she and the victim had been married for 53 years and never spent a night a part other than when he was fighting in Vietnam.
Taylor appears to have been alone in the store at the time of the shooting, and as of Tuesday evening, investigators had not identified any witnesses and had not named a suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.