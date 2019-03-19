ALPINE -- Zaria Tashae Allen, of Alpine, was selected Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama, according to a press release.
She was selected from among several local club youth and will compete against other Boys and Girls Club members for the State Youth of the Year title.
Allen, 14, was recognized by Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) for her outgoing personality, determination, sound character and leadership skills, and her willingness to give back to the community.
BGCA’s premier youth recognition program recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community, the club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles. All youth are encouraged to reach their full potential by achieving academic success, leading healthy lifestyles and contributing to their communities.
Allen is a member of the Stemley Boys and Girls Club -21st Century Learning Center. She has been a member of the club for eight years and serves as a junior staff member. She is a member of the Stemley Shining Diamonds Torch Club and the Dream Girls Club.
Allen is excelling in her academic studies at Talladega County Central High School, and she works faithfully in her church.
Upon completion of high school and college, Allen will pursue a career in criminal justice.
Should Allen win the State competition, there will be financial contributions available for her to attend college. After the State level competition, there is the Regional level competition, where even larger financial contributions will be made available for her college.
Congratulations to Zaria Tashae Allen for a job well done!
The Boys and Girls Club mission is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”