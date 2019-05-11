ALPINE — For almost 50 years, Sharon Smith, 60, of Alpine, has endured living with a rare skin condition called vitiligo.
“Practically all my life, people have asked me why I look the way I do,” she said. “I decided it was finally time to come forward and share my story.”
The American Academy of Dermatology, or AAD, describes vitiligo as a skin condition where white patches appear on the skin from loss of pigment. The disease affects two in every 100 people. The cause is unknown, and vitiligo has no cure.
The AAD notes about half of the people who develop it do so before the age of 20, and about 20 percent of those diagnosed also have a relative with the condition.
Smith said she first noticed something was wrong around the age of 13, and that a distant relative may have had the disease, but no immediate family has ever been diagnosed.
“I was visiting family in Pennsylvania the first time the patches appeared,” Smith said. “I didn’t notice it at first because it was on the inside of my fingers and parts of my scalp. I just thought it was from being out in the sun too long or some type of allergic reaction. I didn’t think much more about it during the trip.”
Smith said once she returned home, the patches seemed to somewhat even out and match her original skin tone.
“It’s strange because it was the first time I had been outside of the state, and it seemed to get better once I got back home,” she said. “I didn’t realize it was vitiligo until it really began to spread across my body.”
Smith noted her second and final flare up with vitiligo occurred in her mid-20s.
“I spent some time in Florida for a little while, and that’s when I really started to notice the changes to my appearance.” Smith continued. “I just remember waking up one morning and looking at my face in the mirror, totally shocked at the color of my skin and how uneven it looked.
“I didn’t know what to do. I tried laying out in the sun thinking it would even everything out, but nothing I did worked.”
Smith said she didn’t know it at the time, but sun exposure makes managing the disease more difficult.
“With the loss of pigment, I don’t have any protection from burning,” she said. “I have to completely cover up to go anywhere. I always get weird looks for wearing gloves and hats in the summer, and for taking an umbrella with me even when it’s cold out and not raining.”
Although the disease itself has been painful for Smith, the Alpine native said the blatant stares and awkward exchanges with the public have hurt her much worse.
“I have been called ‘spots’ and other horrible names,” she said. “When I was younger, it was really difficult for me, and I would often isolate myself. It’s something that has taken time for me to completely accept.”
Although vitiligo is uncommon, one of the world’s most well-known celebrities also suffered from it and endured the stigma that comes with it.
“I knew Michael Jackson had it from seeing early pictures,” Smith said. “I understand what he went through. People said he was trying to turn himself white, but I knew that wasn’t the case.”
Smith said she has never had anyone accuse her of bleaching her skin, but it still doesn’t stop public assumptions.
“I’ve had people tell me that I’m white before, or that I must have a white father,” Smith said. “Some people even ask if I have been burned. It was really hurtful at first, but now I’m used to all the questions.”
Contrary to popular belief, the AAD notes the condition affects all races, not just African-Americans or those with dark complexions.
According to the AAD, the course and severity of pigment loss is different with each person, and there is no way to predict how much pigment someone will lose. Smith estimated more than 80 percent of her body is now affected by the disease.
The Alpine native added she hasn’t been to a dermatologist in many years.
“The last time I went, they said I knew just as much as they did about the condition, and there wasn’t much else I could do other than continue to manage it,” she said.
In addition to taking extra precautions just to go outdoors, Smith also had to make extreme adjustments to her daily routine and lifestyle.
“I have to use special soaps, lotions and washing detergents,” she said. “It’s a hassle because a lot of places don’t keep them in stock. It’s a task just finding what I need.”
Vitiligo has also prevented many employment opportunities for the Alpine native.
“There were many times I was turned away from places after I was told they needed someone,” Smith said. “I’m not the type to fuss or complain, but I knew it was because of how I looked.”
Smith noted the disease has also caused her to have other health problems and a weakened immune system.
“I’m diabetic now and can get sick really easily,” she said. “It’s been a challenge to live on a fixed income, but I make extra money by braiding hair, baking and doing other things for friends.”
When asked how the condition has affected her overall self-esteem, Smith replied, “It’s been a journey, but now I am comfortable with who am through my relationship with God. He made me this way for a reason.”
Smith added because she can’t wear makeup or dye or style her hair, she expresses herself in other ways.
“I love dressing up and accessorizing with jewelry,” she said.
Smith also expressed deep gratitude to her loved ones for their continued support.
“I am one of 10 children, and my family and husband have been very supportive throughout everything,” she said. “I want to especially thank my mother, Beatrice Garrett. I love her very much -- and my late father, Hugh Garrett. They never treated me any differently.”
Despite misconceptions, vitiligo is not contagious.
“I just want the public to know it’s OK shake my hand or to touch me when giving back my change at the checkout line,” she said. “It’s understandable that people are curious, but you can do it without being rude.”
Smith said she hopes by coming forward, it will help the public better understand the condition and how to treat others who look differently from them.
“A person’s outer appearance shouldn’t matter,” she said. “That’s not how you should value someone. It’s important that people try to walk in others’ shoes before judging them.”
To learn more about vitiligo, visit the American Academy of Dermatology at www.aad.org