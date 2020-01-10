Alpine man indicted on charge of rape in 1st degree

ALPINE -- A 20-year-old Alpine man has been indicted on a charge of rape in the first degree by a Talladega County grand jury.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the man is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl at a residence on Salem Road in Alpine on March 30, 2017.
The case was presented to a grand jury, which indicted the man April 19. He was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning at a residence on East Hightower Road in Sylacauga, Tubbs said.
Bond was set at $20,000 on the indictment, and the man remained behind bars Friday night.
Rape in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people accused of sex crimes until they have been convicted.