Alpine man found dead after truck enters Logan Martin Lake

A one-vehicle accident Friday night resulted in the death of an Alpine man, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The accident occurred about 8:20 p.m. on Logan Martin Dam Road, one mile west of Alpine. Arthur Willis, 68, was fatally injured when his 1998 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck left the roadway, struck an embankment and went into Logan Martin Lake.
“Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate,” the release says.