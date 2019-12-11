TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County jury of seven men and five women deliberated for about 75 minutes Wednesday afternoon before finding Everett Bernard “BJ” Abrams Jr. guilty of the murder of his wife in 2017.
Abrams will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. He is facing 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
Both the state and Abrams’ defense attorneys agreed that Jennifer Abrams, the defendant’s wife and the mother of two of his children, died after being shot in the head in the kitchen of Everett Abrams’ mother’s home, on Loblolly Trace in Alpine, where they were living at the time.
The defense even agreed that Abrams fired the fatal shot, but defense attorneys argued to the jury that the gun discharged accidentally during a playful tussle on the evening of May 29.
The defense asked the jury to convict Abrams of manslaughter rather than murder. Prior to closing, his attorneys also asked Woodruff to instruct the jury to consider a verdict of criminally negligent homicide, but District Attorney Steve Giddens argued that no version of the facts of the case supported such a verdict, and Woodruff agreed.
Abrams did not testify, and the defense did not call any witnesses, but in statements he made immediately after the incident, he said he came up behind his wife while she was cooking dinner and rubbed up against her while removing the .22 magnum revolver from his pants pocket. He said she grabbed at his arm or hand while the gun was just above his pocket, about hip level, and it went off.
Abrams told investigators with the Sheriff’s Office he had bought the gun “on the street” because he was being threatened by a woman other than his wife he had fathered a child with, and her boyfriend, who investigators described as a well-known drug dealer.
The forensic evidence presented by the state did not bear this out, however. According to a state ballistics expert, the weapon used to kill Jennifer Abrams (which was recovered by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene) was a single-action revolver that could not have been fired unless the hammer was manually pulled back before the trigger was pulled.
The medical evidence showed the muzzle of the gun was no more than 6 inches, and probably closer to 4 inches, from the entrance wound in the victim’s left temple. The barrel of the gun would have been perpendicular to the side of Jennifer Abrams’ head, with the bullet traveling in a straight line across her brain, with a slight front-to-back angle. The wound was emphatically not consistent with the gun being held around hip level, according to the testimony taken Wednesday morning.
The defense had also argued the bullet trajectory was due to the victim being 5-feet-2-inches tall and the defendant being 6-0. According to the medical evidence, however, the victim was actually 5-7, and according to his driver’s license and jail records, Abrams is 5-9.
The state also introduced more than 1,000 text messages between victim and defendant sent in the few months before Jennifer Abrams was killed. The texts show the relationship was troubled at best, featuring accusations of infidelity on the defendant’s part, frustrations over money and housework and Abrams being absent and inaccessible.
Jennifer Abrams was described as the family’s primary breadwinner and threatened to take the children and leave in several of the texts.
“We aren’t just cherry picking the texts here that sound really bad,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Christina Kilgore told the jury Wednesday. “There just weren’t any good ones.”
The text messages also show Abrams saying he was with the alleged drug dealer who he told investigators was threatening his life. Although there was no official history of domestic violence, there are also texts where Jennifer Abrams complains of pain where Abrams had hit her, and Abrams, in unrelated conversations, admits he hit his wife “too much,” and that the couple’s young son had seen too much.
The son, who is now 11 years old, testified Tuesday he heard his parents arguing about dinner and heard a loud pop before finding his mother bleeding on the kitchen floor.
According to the testimony taken at trial, Abrams is the father of six children by five different women.
After the verdict was read, Woodruff revoked Abrams’ bond and ordered him taken into custody. Abrams had apparently made bond after being arrested on the murder charge but was then rearrested for alleged failure to pay child support.